CENTCOM: Over 7,800 Targets Hit, 8,000 Combat Flights Conducted

According to the figures, U.S. forces have carried out more than 8,000 combat flights and struck over 7,800 targets since the operation began on Feb. 28. The data also indicates that more than 120 Iranian naval vessels have been damaged or destroyed.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Newly released data from the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) provides a detailed snapshot of Operation Epic Fury, a large-scale military campaign launched against Iran.

According to the figures, U.S. forces have carried out more than 8,000 combat flights and struck over 7,800 targets since the operation began on Feb. 28. The data also indicates that more than 120 Iranian naval vessels have been damaged or destroyed.

Target Categories

CENTCOM outlined a wide spectrum of targets hit during the operation, primarily focused on Iran’s military and defense infrastructure. These include:

- Command and control centers

- IRGC headquarters buildings

- Intelligence sites

- Integrated air defense systems

- Ballistic missile sites

- Iranian navy ships and submarines

- Anti-ship missile installations

- Military communication networks

- Drone and missile manufacturing facilities

- Weapons production and storage bunkers

- Surface-to-air missile facilities

- Military support infrastructure

- U.S. Military Assets Deployed

The operation has involved a significant deployment of U.S. military capabilities across air, sea, and land:

Air Assets:

- Strategic bombers: B-1, B-2, B-52

- Fighter jets: F-15, F-16, F-18, F-22, F-35

- Attack aircraft: A-10

- Electronic warfare aircraft: EA-18G, EC-130H

- Reconnaissance platforms: U-2, RC-135

- Support aircraft: KC-135, KC-46 refueling tankers; C-17 and C-130 cargo aircraft

- Helicopters: AH-64 Apache, MH-60 Sea Hawk

- Tilt-rotor aircraft: V-22 Osprey

- Early warning aircraft: E-2D

Sea Assets:

- Nuclear-powered aircraft carriers

- Nuclear-powered submarines

- Guided-missile destroyers

- Refueling and supply ships

Land Systems:

- Patriot missile defense systems

- THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems

- M-142 HIMARS rocket systems

- Counter-drone systems

The released data underscores the scale and intensity of the operation, highlighting the extensive range of targets and the broad deployment of U.S. military assets.