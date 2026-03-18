PM Barzani, Jordan’s King Discuss Regional Security and Economic Pressures in Phone Call

Prime Minister Barzani highlighted steps taken by the KRG to help ease economic pressures, including permitting the resumption of oil exports through the Kurdistan Region’s pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a phone call on Wednesday with King Abdullah II, where both leaders discussed growing security concerns and economic challenges affecting the region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the two sides exchanged views on recent security challenges and attacks impacting both the Kurdistan Region and Jordan, underscoring the need for continued coordination and stability.

The conversation also addressed the ongoing economic crisis in Iraq and across the broader region. Prime Minister Barzani highlighted steps taken by the KRG to help ease economic pressures, including permitting the resumption of oil exports through the Kurdistan Region’s pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

A joint meeting between the Federal Government of Iraq and the KRG was held on Tuesday to discuss the export of oil from the Kirkuk oil fields and the resumption of exports from the Kurdistan Region through its pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Read More: KRG, Iraq Reach Agreement to Resume Oil Exports via Ceyhan Pipeline

Both leaders reaffirmed the strong and longstanding relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Jordan, emphasizing continued cooperation in the face of shared challenges.