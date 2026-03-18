EU Warns Iran: Security in Strait of Hormuz Is a 'Red Line' as Kallas Urges Halt to Attacks

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged Iran to halt attacks and stressed that Strait of Hormuz security is a red line, while Iran defended its actions and criticized Europe.

15 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned that security in the Strait of Hormuz is a “red line,” calling for an immediate halt to attacks during an urgent phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, citing a senior EU official, Kallas conveyed strong European concern over escalating regional tensions and stressed that safeguarding maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz remains a top priority for the bloc.

During the call, Kallas urged Iran to immediately stop all attacks targeting critical infrastructure in the region. She emphasized that maintaining the security of sea lanes in the strategic waterway is essential for Europe.

The EU official also indicated that Kallas reaffirmed the bloc’s support for de-escalation efforts and the pursuit of a diplomatic solution to ongoing crises, with the aim of preventing the region from sliding into a broader war.

According to a report via Tasnim News Agency, Araghchi raised concerns over strikes carried out by the United States and Israel on hospitals, schools, infrastructure, and residential buildings. He called on all states to condemn such actions and stressed that Iran intends to defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty “with all available means.”

Araghchi also criticized what he described as a “double standard” by some European countries and senior EU officials regarding the military operation against Iran, stating that any support for or tolerance of what he called clear violations of law by the United States and Israel would amount to complicity.

The exchange underscores rising diplomatic pressure alongside intensifying military developments, with maritime security and escalation risks at the center of international concern.