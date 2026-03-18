US Embassy in Baghdad Urges Americans to Leave Iraq Immediately, Citing Militia Attacks and Airspace Closure

The US Embassy in Baghdad urged Americans to leave Iraq immediately, citing militia attacks and airspace closure, as NATO deployed additional missile defenses in Türkiye.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The US Embassy in Baghdad issued an urgent security alert on Wednesday, warning American citizens to leave Iraq immediately amid escalating security risks and widespread attacks targeting US interests.

In its official statement, the embassy said Iran-aligned terrorist militias have carried out and encouraged attacks against US citizens and assets across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region. It warned that public locations such as hotels and airports are increasingly targeted, posing a significant threat to public safety.

The embassy stated: “U.S. citizens should leave Iraq now,” emphasizing that Iraq remains under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and limited capacity of the US government to provide emergency services.

The statement noted repeated attacks on the International Zone in central Baghdad, which remains largely closed, as well as continued strikes in the vicinity of Erbil International Airport and the US Consulate General in Erbil. It explicitly advised against approaching either the embassy in Baghdad or the consulate in Erbil due to ongoing risks from missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace.

The embassy also warned that Iran-aligned militias have targeted US diplomatic facilities, businesses, and energy infrastructure, and have attacked hotels frequented by foreigners. It added that Americans face risks of kidnapping and may be individually targeted, while militia activity could hinder Iraqi authorities’ emergency response capabilities.

Regarding departure options, the embassy confirmed that Iraqi airspace is closed and commercial flights are not operating. It advised citizens to use overland routes to Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, or Türkiye, noting that land borders remain generally open but delays are expected. It also cautioned that regional flights may face disruptions, high costs, overbooking, or cancellations.

The statement stressed that the US government is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to assist citizens by providing updated information on departure options. It added that ensuring the safety and security of American citizens remains the highest priority.

On the same day, Türkiye announced that NATO had deployed an additional Patriot missile defense battery at Incirlik Air Base in southern Türkiye. A Turkish defense official said the move comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and repeated missile activity in the region’s airspace.

The official stated that the deployment aims to strengthen Türkiye’s air defense capabilities and counter potential missile threats, adding that the system will support an existing Spanish Patriot battery already stationed at the base.

The developments highlight growing regional instability, with security warnings, military deployments, and continued attacks shaping an increasingly volatile landscape.