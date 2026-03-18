Iraq Condemns Attacks on Iran's Pars Gas Field, Warns of Dangerous Regional Escalation

Iraq condemned attacks on Iran’s Pars energy field, warning of escalation, as drone and missile strikes continued in the Kurdistan Region with limited casualties.

43 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong condemnation on Wednesday, over the targeting of energy infrastructure in Iran, warning that such actions pose a direct threat to regional security and stability.

In an official press release, the ministry described the attacks on the Pars gas field in the Islamic Republic of Iran as a “dangerous escalation,” stressing that they represent a clear violation of the fundamental principles and rules of international law.

The statement emphasized that targeting vital infrastructure, particularly energy facilities, constitutes an unjustified escalation that risks intensifying regional tensions. It warned that such actions could endanger economic interests and civilian safety, while also negatively affecting the stability of global energy markets.

The ministry further reiterated Iraq’s firm position calling for restraint and urged all parties to avoid being drawn into further escalation that could lead to serious consequences.

It also stressed the importance of respecting state sovereignty and protecting critical infrastructure.

The statement comes amid continued security developments in the Kurdistan Region, where the Kurdistan Region Security Agency reported a series of drone and missile attacks over two days targeting Sulaimani and the town of Koya.

According to the agency, Tuesday’s attacks included three drone strikes and two missile strikes on the headquarters of Unit 70 forces in Sulaimani, resulting in minor injuries to two Peshmerga members affiliated with the Ministry of Peshmerga.

In Koya, two drone attacks targeted a refugee camp at 3:50 p.m., injuring two firefighters from Khalifan.

On Wednesday, attacks continued with two additional drone strikes targeting the same Unit 70 headquarters in Sulaimani. In Koya, a drone strike hit the town center at 2:00 a.m., followed by six drone attacks on the refugee camp between 1:30 p.m. and the time of reporting.

The agency confirmed that no fatalities were recorded on Wednesday, adding that most drone and missile threats were intercepted and destroyed before reaching their targets, reducing damage and preventing casualties.

As attacks on energy infrastructure and security incidents intensify, Iraq’s warning highlights growing concerns over a widening and destabilizing regional trajectory.