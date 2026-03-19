Macron Demands Immediate De-escalation Following Strikes on Gas Facilities in Iran and Qatar

Macron urged an immediate halt to strikes on civilian infrastructure after attacks on gas facilities in Iran and Qatar, stressing protection of civilians and energy security.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - French President Emmanuel Macron called for the protection of civilians and essential infrastructure following strikes targeting gas production facilities in Iran and Qatar on Thursday.

Macron said he held urgent telephone discussions with the Emir of Qatar and US President Donald Trump after the attacks, stressing the need for immediate de-escalation.

In a statement posted on X, Macron said: “I have just spoken with the Emir of Qatar and President Trump following the strikes that hit gas production facilities in Iran and Qatar today. It is in our common interest to implement, without delay, a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water supply facilities. Civilian populations and their essential needs, as well as the security of energy supplies, must be protected from military escalation.”

He emphasized that safeguarding civilian populations and ensuring the continuity of essential services, including energy and water, must remain a priority amid rising tensions.

The statement follows a major escalation in the region, where Iran struck Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, a key energy hub, causing extensive material damage and large fires, according to QatarEnergy. Emergency teams managed to contain the fires, and no casualties were reported among workers.

Saudi Arabia also reported intercepting and destroying four ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh, along with thwarting a drone attack targeting a gas facility in the country’s eastern region.

In response, Qatar condemned the strikes as a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to national security and regional stability. Doha expelled Iranian military and security staff from its embassy, giving them less than 24 hours to leave the country.

Qatar further called on the UN Security Council to take action, stressing its right under international law to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens.

Reports also indicated that Iran’s Pars gas field had been struck earlier the same day, marking a further escalation in the broader confrontation.

Macron’s call highlights mounting international pressure to shield civilians and critical infrastructure as the crisis rapidly intensifies across the region.