Gulf Cooperation Council Condemns Iranian Strikes on UAE Energy Facilities as 'Dangerous Hostile Escalation'

The GCC condemned Iran’s strikes on UAE energy sites, while UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah led diplomatic calls urging coordination and stability.

54 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) issued a strong condemnation on Thursday, over Iranian strikes targeting key energy infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates, warning of serious threats to regional stability.

Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, said the council “strongly condemns” the attacks on the Habshan gas facility and the Bab oil field in the UAE, describing them as a dangerous hostile escalation.

In a statement, Al-Budaiwi stressed that targeting such vital installations constitutes a serious threat to the security and stability of the region. He added that these actions are unacceptable and have been condemned in the strongest terms due to their impact on critical energy and economic infrastructure.

The GCC chief emphasized that attacks on essential facilities risk undermining regional economic stability and increasing tensions at a time of growing volatility.

Separately, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a series of telephone calls with several officials and foreign ministers to discuss the latest regional developments amid continued Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and other countries.

He held discussions with India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, and UN Secretary-General’s Envoy to Sudan Pekka Haavisto.

During the calls, the officials reviewed the impact of these developments on regional security and stability, as well as their negative repercussions on the global economy and energy supply security.

They strongly condemned the missile attacks, describing them as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and a direct threat to state sovereignty, security, and regional stability.

They also stressed the right of affected countries to take necessary measures to protect their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed appreciation for the solidarity shown by friendly and allied countries toward the UAE, affirming the safety of all residents and visitors in the country.

The discussions also addressed ways to strengthen international cooperation and intensify joint efforts to safeguard regional and global security and stability.

In a separate note during his call with Nasser Bourita, Sheikh Abdullah extended congratulations to Morocco on winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The condemnation comes amid a broader regional escalation, with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier calling for the protection of civilians and essential infrastructure following strikes on gas production facilities in Iran and Qatar.

Macron urged an immediate halt to attacks targeting energy and water facilities, warning that continued escalation threatens civilian safety and energy security. His call followed Iranian strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, which caused extensive material damage and large fires, as well as missile launches toward Saudi Arabia that were intercepted.

Qatar condemned the attacks and expelled Iranian military and security staff from its embassy, while also calling on the UN Security Council to intervene.

Reports also indicated that Iran’s Pars gas field had been struck, marking a further expansion of the confrontation across energy infrastructure in the region.

With coordinated diplomatic outreach and unified condemnation, regional and international actors are intensifying pressure to contain a rapidly expanding crisis.