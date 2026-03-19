US-Israeli Strikes Kill 60 PMF Members, Injure 100, Hadi Amiri Says

Amiri called on Iraq’s government and parliament to take swift diplomatic action to prevent further attacks.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Thursday, Hadi Amiri, head of the Badr Organization, stated that the "hostile actions" of the United States and Israel against Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) bases had resulted in 60 deaths and 100 injuries.

Amiri called on Iraq’s government and parliament to take swift diplomatic action to prevent further attacks. He emphasized that such pressures only strengthen their determination to protect Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Since the start of the US-Israel war against Iran, the PMF and other armed groups within Iraq have been consistently targeted by US forces through strikes on military bases.

These developments follow an aerial attack launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, which killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran directed missiles toward Israel and targeted multiple US military bases in regional countries.

These escalating tensions could lead to increased instability in the region, potentially drawing neighboring countries into a broader conflict. The cycle of retaliation between these nations heightens the risk of miscalculations that could spark a larger war. Additionally, further destabilization might exacerbate humanitarian crises and displace more civilians, complicating international efforts to achieve peace.