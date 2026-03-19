Trump Rules Out Ground Troops to Iran, Says He Asked Israel to Spare Energy Infrastructure

Trump said the US will not deploy ground troops to Iran and urged restraint on energy targets, despite ongoing military operations and expansion plans.

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday, that the United States has no plans to deploy ground forces into Iran; while also revealing he had asked Israel not to target Iranian energy infrastructure.

Speaking to reporters at the White House following a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump dismissed reports of a potential troop deployment to the Middle East.

“No, I’m not putting troops anywhere,” Trump said when asked whether he intends to send additional US forces to the region. He added, “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you, “While noting that the United States “will do whatever’s necessary to keep the price” of oil down.

His remarks come amid reports that the administration has been considering options to reinforce its operations, including deploying thousands of troops. According to those discussions, potential missions included securing safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz using air and naval forces.

Other proposals under consideration involved sending ground forces to Iran’s Kharg Island, a key oil export hub handling 90 percent of the country’s oil exports, or securing Iran’s stockpiles of highly enriched uranium. However, sources indicated that any such deployment is not imminent.

Trump also revealed that he had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to target Iran’s energy infrastructure, signaling an effort to limit escalation around critical facilities.

The comments come as US forces continue an extensive military campaign, carrying out more than 7,800 strikes targeting Iran’s navy, missile and drone stockpiles, and defense industries since the start of the war on Feb. 28, according to the Pentagon.

US operations have also targeted more than 90 sites on Kharg Island, though energy infrastructure there has remained intact. Any move to seize the island would require ground forces, raising the risk of further casualties and escalation.

According to Pentagon figures, at least 13 US service members have been killed in the conflict, with another 200 injured, including ten severely.

The war is now approaching the end of its third week with no clear outcome, as the White House prepares to request $200 billion in additional funding from Congress to sustain the military campaign.

Trump’s stance signals caution on ground deployment while the broader military and political escalation continues to intensify.