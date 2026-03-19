Pentagon to Deploy 2,200 Marines to Middle East Next Week as US Weighs Expanding Military Involvement in Iran Conflict

The Pentagon plans to deploy three warships carrying 2,200 Marines to the Middle East next week, as discussions continue over expanding US military involvement in the escalating Iran conflict.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Three Navy ships carrying 2,200 Marines expected next week as discussions continue over broader US military involvement

The United States is preparing a significant military reinforcement to the Middle East, as the Pentagon weighs expanding troop deployments amid intensifying conflict and growing regional instability.

On Thursday, a US war Department official told Politico that three Navy warships carrying 2,200 Marines are expected to arrive in the Middle East as early as next week.

The planned deployment comes as part of ongoing discussions within the Pentagon about sending additional troops to the region, in what could mark a major escalation in the ongoing war involving Iran.

According to the report, the United States already maintains approximately 50,000 troops in the Middle East, and any increase could signal deeper military involvement, potentially including operations inside Iran.

The discussions remain ongoing, with the size and scope of further deployments still under consideration, according to officials familiar with the talks.

The developments coincide with continued military activity, as US and Israeli operations against Iran persist, while Iran continues counterattacks and has largely disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated during a press briefing that the day would see “the largest strike package yet,” without providing a timeline for the end of the fighting. He also confirmed that the Pentagon is considering a $200 billion supplemental request to cover the costs of military operations in Iran.

US President Donald Trump, however, told reporters on Thursday, “I’m not putting troops anywhere,” adding, “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you. But I’m not putting troops.”

According to defense officials, the arriving Marines could be tasked with securing commercial shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, or potentially participating in operations targeting key locations, including Kharg Island, identified as Iran’s main oil export hub.

The United States previously conducted strikes on 90 military targets on the island, while avoiding oil infrastructure. Trump later stated, “We can knock out their oil in Kharg Island… The only thing we didn’t take down was the oil.”

Officials also indicated that US military operations have evolved, with Apache attack helicopters joining combat operations on what was described as the southern front, targeting Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq.

Additionally, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems deployed in the region have launched precision strikes into Iran, including the first combat use of Precision Strike Missiles against both land targets and Iranian ships in port.

As military deployments expand and operational intensity increases, the unfolding developments point to a rapidly deepening US role in a conflict that shows no immediate signs of de-escalation.