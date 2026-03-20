Drone Attacks Strike Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, Trigger Fires Without Casualties

The incident comes amid escalating regional tensions, as Kuwait has faced a wave of drone and missile attacks attributed to Iran.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Multiple drone attacks targeted Kuwait’s key oil facility, the Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, early Friday, igniting several fires but causing no casualties, according to state media.

The official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), citing the national oil company, reported that the refinery was hit by “several hostile drone attacks,” which led to fires in parts of the facility. Authorities confirmed that a number of refinery units were temporarily shut down as a precaution while emergency teams worked to contain the damage.

The incident comes amid escalating regional tensions, as Kuwait has faced a wave of drone and missile attacks attributed to Iran. The strikes are described as retaliation for ongoing military operations conducted by the United States and Israel, with critical infrastructure increasingly becoming targets.

Recent attacks have hit oil installations, military sites, and civilian facilities across the country. On March 1, an Iranian “kamikaze” drone struck a tactical operations center at a Kuwaiti port, resulting in significant casualties.

According to official reports, six U.S. service members were killed in that attack, including Maj. Jeffrey R. O'Brien, Capt. Cody A. Khork, Master Sgt. Nicole M. Amor, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, Sgt. Declan J. Coady, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan. Dozens more were injured, many suffering severe burns and traumatic brain injuries.