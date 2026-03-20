Iran Says Missile Production Continues Despite Ongoing War

“Our missile industry deserves a perfect score... and there is no concern in this regard, because even under wartime conditions we continue missile production," the IRGC stated.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that the country’s missile production has continued uninterrupted despite the ongoing war with the United States and Israel.

Released by the state-affiliated Fars News Agency, the IRGC announced that the Islamic Republic’s missile industry remains fully operational.

“Our missile industry deserves a perfect score... and there is no concern in this regard, because even under wartime conditions we continue missile production," the IRGC stated.

The remarks come a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been significantly degraded.

“Iran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles,” Netanyahu said Thursday.

The conflicting statements highlight the ongoing information battle surrounding the war, which is now entering its third week. The conflict began on February 28, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched large-scale airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure.

The escalation has since evolved into a sustained aerial campaign across multiple fronts, raising concerns of a broader regional war.

The initial strikes resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, marking a significant turning point in the conflict and further intensifying tensions across the Middle East.