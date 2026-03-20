US Treasury Sanctions 16 Individuals and Entities in Global Hizbollah Financing Network Accused of Diverting Over $100 Million

The US sanctioned a global network of 16 individuals and entities accused of diverting over $100 million to Hizbollah through money laundering and financial schemes.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States has moved to dismantle a global financial network accused of channeling millions of dollars to Hizbollah, in a sweeping sanctions action targeting individuals and companies across several countries.

On Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the designation of a network of 16 individuals and entities led by Hizbollah financier Alaa Hassan Hamieh.

According to the Treasury, Hamieh oversees a network of companies controlled through family members and close associates, which are used to launder and raise funds for Hizbollah’s finance team. The network spans Lebanon, Syria, Poland, Slovenia, Qatar, and Canada, and is estimated to have enabled the diversion of over $100 million since 2020.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: “Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism, and its proxies, such as Hizbollah, carry out Tehran’s mission to sow chaos and destruction beyond its borders. Hizbollah continues to divert funds that rightfully belong to the Lebanese people to finance its terrorist operations. This action targets key actors within its global financial network that sustain its militant activities.”

The action was taken under Executive Order 13224, which targets individuals and entities involved in terrorism financing. Hizbollah was previously designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under the same authority on October 31, 2001, and as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on October 8, 1997.

US authorities said Hizbollah uses a wide range of revenue generation and sanctions evasion schemes coordinated through its finance team to fund both its militant wing and social programs. The group has also used its influence within Lebanon’s government to divert funds for its own benefit.

Investigations found that Hamieh owns or controls multiple companies linked to procurement and money laundering, including firms based in Lebanon, Poland, and Slovenia. Through his brother, Muhammad Hasan Hamieh, he tracks financial flows tied to these projects in coordination with other members of Hizbollah’s finance network.

In early 2025, Hamieh was involved, through his former position as Vice President of the Investment Development Authority of Lebanon (IDAL), in the disbursement of funds from a trade agreement between Iraq and Lebanon intended to support reconstruction. According to the Treasury, Hamieh personally received millions of US dollars for projects linked to Hizbollah under this arrangement. As of December 2025, he is no longer affiliated with IDAL following the appointment of a new board of directors.

Authorities also said Hamieh and Lebanese national Hamdan Ali Al Lakis established a money exchange business that allowed him to access funds while avoiding oversight tied to his former government role. The operation was used to support financial activities linked to the network.

Several individuals connected to the network were also designated, including Bahaa Addin Hashem, Mohamad Jamil Salami, and Raoof Fadel, who were described as providing material support to Hizbollah through business, financial, and logistical activities. Companies linked to these individuals, including telecommunications and logistics firms, were also targeted.

Additional designations include Mohamad Hasan Wehbe, Daniel Hamieh, Hala Muhammad Tarshishi, and Maya Boustany, who were identified as assisting in financial operations, acting as proxies, or facilitating transactions tied to the network.

The Treasury stated that these individuals and entities played roles in procurement, money laundering, and sanctions evasion schemes designed to sustain Hizbollah’s financial operations.

The action underscores ongoing US efforts to disrupt financial networks linked to Hizbollah and limit its access to global funding channels.