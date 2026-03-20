Trump Rules Out US Role in Guarding Hormuz, Says Regional Nations Should Step Up

US President Donald Trump said countries benefiting from the Strait of Hormuz should secure it, as he stated Washington is close to achieving its military objectives against Iran.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump said countries benefiting from the Strait of Hormuz should be responsible for securing it, as he declared Washington is close to achieving its military objectives against Iran.

Early Saturday, Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that the United States is nearing the completion of its military objectives in the Middle East in relation to Iran.

“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran,” Trump stated.

He outlined a series of objectives, including “completely degrading Iranian missile capability, launchers, and everything else pertaining to them,” and “destroying Iran’s defense industrial base.”

Trump also said the goals include “eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including anti-aircraft weaponry,” and “never allowing Iran to get even close to nuclear capability.”

He added that the United States aims to remain ready to respond “quickly and powerfully” to any such threat.

The US president emphasized the protection of regional allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.

Addressing the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said: “The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other nations who use it — The United States does not!”

He added that Washington could assist if requested, but said such involvement “shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated,” describing it as “an easy military operation” for those countries.

Earlier, Trump ruled out a ceasefire with Iran, stating: “I think we have won. I don't want to do a ceasefire. You know you don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side.”

His remarks came amid escalating tensions following Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted oil flows and driven a sharp rise in global oil prices.

At the same time, US military movements indicated further escalation, with reports of deployments ranging between 2,200 and 2,500 Marines from the USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit to the region.

Additional reports also indicated the deployment of approximately 2,500 Marines aboard multiple ships to the Middle East.

Trump also criticized NATO allies, writing: “So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!” adding: “Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!”

Despite rising economic concerns, he maintained that the US-Israel military operation was progressing successfully, describing it as “not even a contest.”

He also said: “We want to talk to them, and there's nobody to talk to,” referring to the killing of Iran’s former supreme leader and other senior officials.

Trump’s latest remarks highlight a potential shift toward winding down military operations, while maintaining pressure on Iran and calling on regional powers to take greater responsibility for securing key maritime routes.