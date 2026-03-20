SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi Marks Newroz With Call for Dialogue and Stability in Syria

Mazloum Abdi marked Newroz by calling for dialogue to achieve peace in Syria, highlighting detainee issues, political developments, and continued cooperation with international partners.

42 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid the flames of Newroz celebrations and the weight of an ongoing conflict, Mazloum Abdi delivered a message that intertwined hope with hardship, emphasizing dialogue, resilience, and the pursuit of peace in Syria.

Mazloum Abdi, Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), delivered a special message on the occasion of Newroz, extending congratulations to the peoples of the region while underscoring ongoing diplomatic and military efforts to preserve achievements and reach a comprehensive solution in Syria.

During his participation in Newroz celebrations, Abdi presented a speech addressing the political and security situation across the region.

Highlighting the historical significance of the occasion, he said, “Newroz for the peoples of the Middle East and Asia marks the beginning of a new year, but for the Kurdish people it carries a deeper meaning; it is the spark of resistance, existence, and breaking oppression.”

Abdi pointed to the current challenges, stating, “This year’s Newroz carries a special meaning, as we are in a difficult phase and a state of war. Many of our comrades are prisoners in the hands of the enemy, and we have martyrs. We have intensified our efforts to resolve these issues, especially to secure the release of our detainees so they can return with dignity to their families.”

As a notable political development, Abdi noted that, for the first time in Syria’s history, Newroz has been officially recognized as a national holiday, describing it as a positive shift in the country’s political trajectory.

In another part of his speech, Abdi addressed the future of Syria, saying, “We are now in a stage of building and unifying efforts. We are working through dialogue and continuous engagement to establish peace and stability in Syria, so that our people can freely shape their future.”

Abdi also expressed gratitude to international coalition partners, including the US, France, and Britain, as well as all countries that have contributed to the fight against ISIS and continue to support efforts to maintain stability in the region.

As Newroz symbolizes renewal, Abdi’s message reflects a determined pursuit of peace through dialogue, even as the realities of conflict continue to shape Syria’s path forward.