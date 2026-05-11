Top US Tech Executives to Join Trump on China Visit as Trade Talks Take Center Stage

During the trip, Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for high-level talks covering trade, tariffs, technology restrictions, and wider geopolitical tensions, including Taiwan and the ongoing Iran-related conflict dynamics.

41 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Top US business leaders, including Elon Musk and Tim Cook, are set to accompany US President Donald Trump on his visit to China this week, according to a White House official.

The visit, scheduled from Wednesday to Friday, marks the first trip by a US president to China since 2017. Beijing has said it is ready to work with Washington toward “more stability” in bilateral relations.

During the trip, Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for high-level talks covering trade, tariffs, technology restrictions, and wider geopolitical tensions, including Taiwan and the ongoing Iran-related conflict dynamics.

The trip comes after both sides agreed in October to a one-year truce in their trade war, which had previously seen tariffs on many goods surge above 100%. Despite the truce, major disputes remain, particularly over industrial policy and technology controls.

A White House official said Musk and Cook will be joined by 15 other top executives from major US corporations, including Boeing, GE Aerospace, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Mastercard, and Visa.

Senior executives from major technology firms such as Cisco Systems, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, and Qualcomm are also part of the delegation.

The presence of leading tech and finance executives highlights the economic weight of the visit, particularly as Washington continues to push for reshoring manufacturing and limiting dependence on Chinese supply chains. At the same time, US export controls on advanced artificial intelligence chips remain a key source of friction.

Musk, the world’s richest individual and CEO of Tesla, previously supported Trump’s re-election campaign with significant political donations but later had a public disagreement with him before appearing to re-establish ties.