Iran’s Parliament Speaker Warns of Military Response as Middle East Ceasefire Weakens

The warning came after Trump said tensions with Iran had escalated again following Tehran’s rejection of Washington’s latest demands.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Monday that Tehran’s armed forces were prepared to “teach a lesson” to any aggressor, following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump describing the fragile ceasefire with Iran as being on “life support.”

“Our armed forces are ready to respond and to teach a lesson for any aggression,” Ghalibaf wrote on X, adding that “bad strategy and bad decisions always lead to bad results.”

Later, in another post on X, Ghalibaf said, "There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal."

The warning came after Trump said tensions with Iran had escalated again following Tehran’s rejection of Washington’s latest demands.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the ceasefire was “one of the weakest right now” and described it as being on “massive life support.”

Trump said Washington had presented Iran with proposals aimed at reducing tensions, particularly restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear activities, but dismissed Iran’s response as “garbage.”

Despite the stalled diplomacy, Trump insisted the United States would continue pursuing its objectives.

“We’re going to have a complete victory,” he said, while also claiming Iran’s leadership was divided between “moderates” and “lunatics.”

There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal.

Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another.

The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) May 11, 2026

Updated at 11:45 p.m.