Iraq Unable to Control Armed Militias, Kurdish Official Warns, Citing Hundreds of Attacks

Hoshyar Zebari said Iraq cannot control armed groups outside the law, warning of escalating attacks, economic damage, and efforts to expand the Iran conflict.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As security tensions intensify across Iraq and the wider region, Hoshyar Zebari delivered a stark warning, describing a state struggling to contain armed groups while facing mounting attacks, economic strain, and the danger of deeper regional entanglement.

In an exclusive interview with The National News, Hoshyar Zebari, a member of the Executive Committee of the Political Bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), stated that ongoing militia attacks in Iraq are an attempt to expand the scope of Iran’s war and create what he described as “maximum chaos.”

Zebari indicated that armed groups operating outside the law in Iraq are seeking to undermine security and regionalize conflicts. He emphasized that these groups aim to drag the entire country into the confrontation.

Zebari said, “These groups are harming the stability and economy of their own country.”

Addressing the situation in the Kurdistan Region, he revealed that over the past three weeks, the area has faced nearly 300 drone and missile attacks. He noted that these attacks have had a “devastating” impact on the tourism sector, trade, and air travel.

He added, “The shutdown of oil and gas fields and the airspace means halting the main sources of revenue for the Region.”

Zebari also criticized the Iraqi government, stating, “The government is unable to stop these armed groups operating outside the law, despite the fact that they receive salaries and financial entitlements from the government.”

He further pointed out that militia attacks targeting embassies and consulates have led countries such as the US and Britain to relocate part of their staff, describing this as a major blow to Iraq’s international reputation.

Since the outbreak of war between the US and Israel and Iran, the Popular Mobilization Forces and other armed groups in Iraq have repeatedly targeted the US embassy, diplomatic missions, and military bases belonging to the US and its allies across Iraq and the region.

In response, the United States has carried out multiple strikes on bases belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces and other armed groups across various areas and provinces in Iraq, resulting in the killing of several prominent leaders.

This comes as, on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing several senior figures. Iran quickly retaliated by launching missiles toward Israel and targeting several US military bases across countries in the region.

Zebari’s remarks underscore a growing concern that unchecked armed groups and escalating regional conflict are pushing Iraq toward deeper instability and international isolation.