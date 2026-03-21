Israeli Military Reports Ongoing Operations Against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said it will continue operations against Hezbollah as fighting in southern Lebanon continues.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Israeli military said it continues targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah, reporting strikes on more than 2,000 targets, while Lebanese state media reported casualties from an Israeli airstrike on a residential structure in the Lebanon’s southern areas.

In a statement posted on X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its troops are engaged in what it described as a “forward defensive effort,” targeting Hezbollah positions and infrastructure. According to the statement, Israeli forces have struck approximately 120 Hezbollah command posts, more than 100 weapons storage facilities, and over 130 missile launchers during the course of operations.

The IDF further stated that more than 570 Hezbollah fighters have been killed, adding that the military “will continue to operate against Hezbollah after they chose to join the conflict in defense of the Iranian terror regime.”

The announcement comes amid continued hostilities along the Lebanon-Israel border, where exchanges of fire and airstrikes have intensified in recent weeks.

Separately, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli airstrike early Saturday targeted a residential house in the town of Ghandouriyeh, located in the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon. According to the agency, one person was killed in the strike and two others were injured.

The NNA said the injured individuals were pulled from the rubble following the attack, which it described as a “heavy strike” carried out by Israeli warplanes. The report did not provide further details on the identities of the casualties.

These developments follow a broader escalation in cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with continued reports of Israeli airstrikes across multiple areas in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military has framed its operations as part of a broader effort linked to the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran, while Hezbollah has not issued an immediate response to the latest claims made by the IDF in its statement.

The situation remains fluid, with both military activity and reported casualties continuing to emerge from the region as hostilities persist.