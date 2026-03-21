Global Coalition Condemns Iran Over Strait of Hormuz Escalation

Joint statement warns of threats to global energy security and calls for immediate de-escalation

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday published a joint statement by a broad coalition of countries condemning Iran’s recent actions in the Strait of Hormuz, warning of serious consequences for global security and energy markets.

The statement, endorsed by the United Arab Emirates alongside the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Bahrain, Lithuania, and Australia, denounced what it described as attacks on unarmed commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf.

Signatories accused Iran of effectively closing the Strait through military actions, including the laying of naval mines and conducting drone and missile attacks targeting shipping lanes and energy installations.

They called on Tehran to “cease immediately” such activities and comply with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817.

The statement emphasized that freedom of navigation remains a cornerstone of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, warning that disruptions in the Strait—one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints—could have far-reaching global repercussions, particularly for vulnerable populations.

“The effects of Iran’s actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world,” the statement noted, underscoring the risk to global energy supply chains and broader economic stability.

The coalition further stressed that interference with international shipping constitutes a direct threat to international peace and security.

It called for an immediate and comprehensive halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure, particularly oil and gas facilities, which are vital to global energy markets.

In response to the escalating crisis, the countries expressed readiness to support efforts aimed at ensuring safe maritime passage through the Strait.

They also welcomed a decision by the International Energy Agency to authorize a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves, aimed at stabilizing global energy markets.

Additionally, the signatories pledged to explore further measures to mitigate the impact of the crisis, including working with producing nations to increase output and providing support to affected countries through international mechanisms, including the United Nations and international financial institutions.

Concluding the statement, the coalition reaffirmed that maritime security and the protection of navigation rights are shared global responsibilities, calling on all states to respect international law and uphold the principles of international prosperity and security.