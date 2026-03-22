Iran Warns It Will Target Regional Energy, Water, and Technology Infrastructure if US Strikes Its Oil Facilities

Iran warned it would target regional energy and infrastructure sites if the US strikes its facilities, as tensions escalate following Trump’s ultimatum over the Strait of Hormuz.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s military issued a stark warning on Sunday, declaring it would target critical infrastructure across the region if the United States proceeds with threats to strike Iran’s energy facilities, marking a sharp escalation in rhetoric between Tehran and Washington.

In a statement carried by Fars News Agency, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the operational command of the Iranian army, said that any attack on Iran’s oil and energy infrastructure would trigger a broad response.

“If the enemy targets Iran’s oil and energy infrastructure, all energy, information technology, and water desalination infrastructure belonging to the United States and the system in the region will be targeted,” the statement said, without specifying which “system” it was referring to.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions following recent statements by US President Donald Trump, who rejected any agreement with Iran and issued a direct ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump criticized a New York Times report analyzing the trajectory of the war, dismissing its conclusions and asserting that US objectives had already been achieved ahead of schedule.

“The United States has blown Iran off of the map, and yet their lightweight analyst, David Sanger, says that I haven’t met my own goals. Yes I have, and weeks ahead of schedule!” Trump wrote.

He added: “Their leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense, and they want to make a deal. I don’t! We are weeks ahead of schedule… The Failing New York Times always gets it wrong!”

In a subsequent post, Trump issued a direct warning to Tehran, stating: “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS… the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

As the conflict enters its fourth week, discussions within the US administration have explored potential diplomatic pathways, even as military operations are expected to continue.

According to available information, early-stage internal talks have focused on a possible negotiation framework addressing key issues such as reopening the Strait of Hormuz, limiting Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, and ending support for regional groups.

Indirect communication has been facilitated through intermediaries including Egypt, Qatar, and the United Kingdom, though no direct contact between Washington and Tehran has been reported in recent days.

Iran has indicated openness to negotiations but has demanded conditions including an immediate ceasefire, guarantees against future attacks, and financial compensation, demands that US officials have largely rejected.

At the same time, Washington has outlined sweeping conditions for any potential agreement, including a halt to missile development, zero uranium enrichment, dismantling nuclear facilities, and strict international monitoring.

The exchange of threats underscores a deepening confrontation, with both sides signaling readiness for further escalation even as limited diplomatic channels remain open.