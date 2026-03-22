Israeli Newspaper Reports U.S. Weighing Ground Offensive Against Iran

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the probability of the United States carrying out a ground offensive into Iranian territory is on the rise.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the United States is considering expanding the scope of the war to resolve the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

The newspaper noted that even if the war were to stop at this moment, Iran would not return to its former state, and the United States will not decide to halt the conflict before achieving its objectives.

According to the newspaper's information, preparations are being made for the upcoming stages of expanding the war. It explained that the next phase will involve striking new types of Iranian targets, which may include nuclear facilities and the country’s infrastructure.

Finally, Israel Hayom revealed that the probability of the United States carrying out a ground offensive into Iranian territory is on the rise.

The report by the Israeli daily detailed potential shifts in the American approach to the ongoing conflict. Israel Hayom stated that Washington is actively examining options to broaden military operations specifically aimed at addressing the situation affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

In its coverage, the publication emphasized that any immediate end to hostilities would leave Iran permanently altered from its pre-war condition. The newspaper indicated that U.S. officials are committed to continuing the campaign until all designated objectives have been fulfilled.

Preparations for subsequent phases of the conflict were described as already in progress, according to the report from Israel Hayom. These steps, the newspaper said, are focused on enabling operations that extend beyond the actions taken so far.

The next stage of the expanded war could feature strikes on categories of targets not previously emphasized, the publication explained. Among the possibilities listed were facilities linked to nuclear activities along with broader elements of national infrastructure.

A central point in the Israel Hayom account was the assessment of growing chances for a direct ground operation by U.S. forces on Iranian soil. The newspaper reported that this option is gaining traction as planning advances.

The developments outlined in the Israeli newspaper occur against the backdrop of the joint U.S.-Israeli war against Iran that has been underway since February 28, 2026. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks directed at Israel and U.S. bases, while also closing the Strait of Hormuz, actions that have produced notable effects on energy markets and the global economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran calling for the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The president has stated that failure to comply would lead to the destruction of Iran’s major energy stations.

U.S. Central Command has reported that the deployment of heavy bombs by American aircraft has reduced Iran’s ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz.

The situation is progressing toward a more dangerous phase following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities such as Natanz and on multiple military bases and infrastructure sites. Iranian counter-attacks have resulted in damage in several areas of Israel and left more than 100 people wounded.

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom presented its information as reflecting current considerations within U.S. planning circles. The publication’s reporting underscored the view that the conflict cannot conclude without complete attainment of American goals related to the Strait of Hormuz and associated regional security matters.

By highlighting the potential for expanded targeting that could encompass nuclear sites and infrastructure, the newspaper illustrated the scope of preparations now under discussion. Israel Hayom positioned these steps as logical extensions of the existing military campaign.

The rising probability of a ground offensive was framed by the newspaper as a significant development in the evolution of U.S. strategy. This assessment, according to the report, stems from the need to achieve decisive outcomes in the confrontation.

Since the onset of the joint U.S.-Israeli operations on February 28, 2026, the conflict has included Iranian missile and drone strikes on Israeli territory and American installations. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has disrupted energy flows and influenced broader economic conditions worldwide.

The 48-hour deadline set by President Trump for reopening the strategic waterway without any threats remains a key element in the current exchanges. Trump has explicitly warned of strikes on Iran’s primary energy facilities should the ultimatum go unmet.

Statements attributed to U.S. Central Command have pointed to the success of heavy aerial bombing in diminishing Iranian capabilities to endanger shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. This assessment forms part of the operational context for any further expansion of the conflict.

Airstrikes conducted by U.S. and Israeli forces have focused on high-value Iranian assets, including the nuclear complex at Natanz as well as additional military and infrastructure locations across the country. These actions have been part of the effort to address perceived threats.

In retaliation, Iranian forces have carried out attacks that caused damage at various sites inside Israel. Reports connected to the developments have indicated that more than 100 individuals sustained wounds as a result of these counter-strikes.

The information compiled by Israel Hayom ties together the strategic considerations for war expansion with the practical realities of the ongoing fighting. The newspaper’s account provides insight into how U.S. planners are evaluating options to resolve the Hormuz crisis through potentially more direct involvement.

Preparations mentioned in the report suggest that new categories of targets are being incorporated into operational planning. The possibility of including nuclear facilities and infrastructure in future strikes reflects the breadth of targets now under review.

The newspaper’s revelation about an increasing chance of a ground assault indicates that U.S. decision-making may be moving toward more ambitious forms of engagement on Iranian territory. This element stands out in the coverage as a marker of potential escalation.

The joint military campaign launched on February 28, 2026, has seen sustained exchanges, with Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz creating ripple effects in energy markets and global trade. Iranian missile and drone operations against Israel and U.S. bases have been a consistent feature of the response.

President Trump’s ultimatum remains active, with the 48-hour timeframe tied directly to the demand for unrestricted reopening of the waterway. The threat to obliterate major energy stations has been reiterated as a consequence of non-compliance.

U.S. Central Command’s evaluation of heavy bomb usage has confirmed a reduction in Iran’s capacity to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz. This operational success is cited as part of the foundation for considering further phases of the conflict.

Strikes on Natanz and other Iranian sites have marked a phase of intensified targeting of nuclear-related and military infrastructure. Iranian counter-measures have extended the impact of the war to locations within Israel, where over 100 casualties from wounds have been recorded.

Throughout the reporting, Israel Hayom maintained a focus on the U.S. commitment to full objective achievement before any cessation of hostilities. The newspaper’s details on preparations and target expansion provide a consistent thread linking current actions to future possibilities.

The probability of ground operations rising, as reported, adds a new dimension to the strategic picture. Combined with the contextual elements of the Hormuz crisis and prior strikes, the account from Israel Hayom presents a comprehensive view of the conflict’s trajectory based on the information available.