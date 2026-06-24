Iraq Welcomes US-Iran Understanding and Hopes for Greater Regional Stability

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein welcomed the ongoing understanding between Washington and Tehran, reaffirming Baghdad's opposition to war

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq has welcomed recent understandings between the United States and Iran aimed at reducing regional tensions, with Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein expressing hope that ongoing diplomatic efforts will reinforce security and stability across the Middle East.

The remarks came during a telephone conversation on Wednesday, between Hussein and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement issued by Iraq's Foreign Ministry.

During the call, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and the United Arab Emirates and explored ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors.

Hussein emphasized the depth of ties between Baghdad and Abu Dhabi and highlighted the importance of continuing efforts to expand joint cooperation in a manner that serves the interests of both countries.

He also revealed plans to undertake an official visit to the UAE in the near future to enhance consultation and maintain coordination between the two governments.

Addressing regional developments, Hussein reaffirmed Iraq's longstanding position of rejecting war and opposing any escalation or expansion of conflicts.

He stressed the need to de-escalate tensions and pursue diplomatic solutions to regional disputes, underscoring Baghdad's commitment to dialogue as the preferred path toward resolving crises.

In this context, the Iraqi foreign minister welcomed the understandings reached between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that these developments would contribute to strengthening security and stability throughout the region.

Hussein also referred to his recent contacts with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, regarding a number of issues linked to the current regional situation.

The discussion reflected Iraq's continued engagement with international partners as diplomatic efforts advance to address ongoing regional challenges.

For his part, Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening relations with Iraq and expanding avenues of bilateral cooperation.

He also expressed his country's wishes for continued security, stability, and sustainable development in Iraq.

The conversation comes as regional actors closely monitor diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, with Baghdad positioning itself as a supporter of dialogue and de-escalation amid a period of significant geopolitical change.