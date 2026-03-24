Lebanon Expels Iranian Ambassador-Designate Amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Clashes in Southern Lebanon

Lebanon Orders Iranian Ambassador-Designate to Leave by March 29, 2026, Declaring Him Persona Non Grata, Says Youssef Raggi, Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Youssef Raggi, Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced on Tuesday that the government has declared Iran’s ambassador-designate, Mohammad Reza Shibani, persona non grata and ordered him to leave Lebanese territory no later than March 29, 2026.

Raggi wrote on his official X account: “I instructed today the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to summon the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires in Lebanon to inform him of the decision to withdraw the agreement for the designated Iranian Ambassador, Mohammad Reza Shibani, declare him persona non grata, and request that he leave Lebanese territory no later than 29 March 2026.”

The decision comes amid longstanding concerns over Iran’s influence in Lebanon, particularly through Hezbollah, which holds significant political and military power in the country.

Gideon Sa'ar, Israel’s Foreign Minister, welcomed the move on his official X account, calling it “a justified and necessary step against the state responsible for violating Lebanon’s sovereignty, for its indirect occupation through Hezbollah, and for dragging it into war.”

Sa’ar urged the Lebanese government to take further action against Hezbollah, whose representatives continue to hold ministerial positions within the cabinet.

The announcement also drew international commentary, with Brett McGurk, a former White House special envoy, noting that Lebanon’s decision “extraordinarily breaks a relationship long shaped by Iran’s influence inside Lebanon,” highlighting the significance of the diplomatic shift.

The expulsion of Shibani marks a rare and highly symbolic step by Lebanon to assert its sovereignty amid increasing regional tensions and pressures from foreign powers with stakes in Lebanese politics.

Analysts suggest the move could reshape Lebanon’s foreign relations and domestic political dynamics in the months ahead.

The war between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon continues to intensify, with fierce clashes around strategic border towns as both sides trade fire and broaden their military objectives.

Israeli forces have launched ground and air operations aimed at dislodging Hezbollah from entrenched positions and establishing a buffer zone up to the Litani River, prompting the group to vow staunch resistance and warn that any deeper incursions would threaten Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The conflict has inflicted heavy civilian tolls and mass displacement, with over a million people fleeing their homes amid widespread destruction, while diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting have so far failed to bring a lasting