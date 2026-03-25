Trump Says Iran Agrees to Never Have Nuclear Weapon

Trump says Iran agreed to abandon nuclear weapons as talks advance, but Tehran remains skeptical amid past attacks and ongoing US military buildup.

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump announced that Washington is engaged in talks with what he described as “the right people” inside Iran, claiming Tehran has shown willingness to abandon nuclear weapons, even as deep mistrust continues to shadow the negotiations.

Speaking at the White House, Trump told reporters that the United States is in discussions with appropriate counterparts within Iran, adding that Tehran has indicated readiness to “never” develop a nuclear weapon.

“Iran war latest: Trump says Tehran agrees to ‘never’ have a nuclear weapon,” he stated, while also referring to broader developments surrounding the conflict.

His remarks come amid reports that the United States is sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, as tensions persist and Iran has vowed to continue fighting until what it described as “complete victory.”

At the same time, Iranian officials have expressed skepticism over Trump’s push for renewed peace talks. According to a report by Axios, they told mediating countries that they had been “tricked twice” during previous rounds of negotiations and do not want to be misled again.

The report noted that Washington is seeking to hold in-person talks as early as Thursday in Islamabad, Pakistan. However, during earlier negotiations, Trump approved surprise attacks while continuing to present the process as diplomatic engagement.

In one instance, Israel carried out an attack with Trump’s backing days before planned nuclear talks. In another, a tentative agreement reached in Geneva to continue discussions was followed by US and Israeli strikes two days later.

Iranian officials conveyed to mediators, including Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, that US military movements and the deployment of reinforcements have increased their suspicion that the peace initiative may be a ruse.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration views the growing military presence as a signal of seriousness in negotiations. A Trump adviser described the approach, saying, “Trump has a hand open for a deal and the other is a fist, waiting to punch you in the f***ing face.”

The White House has also floated the possible involvement of Vice President JD Vance in the talks, with sources suggesting this was recommended due to his position and perception as not being a hawk.

Trump also pointed to what he described as a trust-building gesture from Iran, telling reporters: “They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present and the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money.”

He added that the “gift” was related to oil and gas and connected to the flow in the Strait of Hormuz, though no further details were provided.

Despite diplomatic efforts, US and Israeli officials indicated that both negotiations and military escalation are proceeding simultaneously, with plans for two to three more weeks of conflict even if talks take place.

Trump instructed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to maintain military pressure on Iran, with Hegseth later stating, “We negotiate with bombs.”

Efforts to launch negotiations have not changed Pentagon directives to CENTCOM regarding military operations, as additional reinforcements, including fighter jet squadrons and thousands of troops, are expected to arrive in the region.

A Marine expeditionary unit is set to arrive this week, with another expected to follow. The command element of the 82nd Airborne Division has also been directed to deploy with an infantry brigade consisting of several thousand troops.

A White House official said a ground operation remains an option, though no final decision has been made.

Meanwhile, Iran has received a 15-point US proposal through mediators, outlining steps including ending the war, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, lifting sanctions, and securing assurances on nuclear activity, missile programs, and support for proxies.

Washington aims to discuss the proposal as a package in a potential meeting in Pakistan, though no final agreement on the talks has been reached.

As Trump signals progress on nuclear commitments, entrenched mistrust and parallel military escalation continue to define the uncertain path toward any potential agreement.