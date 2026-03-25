Germany and Britain Offer Condolences After Deadly Missile Attack on Peshmerga Forces

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry of Peshmerga confirmed that both countries sent separate letters of condolence, conveying their deep sorrow over the loss of the fighters.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The governments of Germany and the United Kingdom have expressed their condolences to the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga following the killing of six Peshmergas in recent missile attacks.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry of Peshmerga confirmed that both countries sent separate letters of condolence, conveying their deep sorrow over the loss of the fighters.

Germany and the United Kingdom paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Peshmerga forces, reaffirming their solidarity with the people of Kurdistan and the Ministry of Peshmerga, and extending their sympathies to the families of the fallen.

The condolences come in the wake of two separate attacks early Tuesday morning, when six Iranian ballistic missiles struck Peshmerga positions in the Soran independent administration.

According to officials, the strikes targeted a base belonging to the 7th Infantry Brigade in Sector One, as well as a unit of the 5th Infantry Brigade. The attack resulted in the deaths of six Peshmergas and left 30 others wounded.