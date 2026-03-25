UAE Condemns Iran Missile Strikes on Peshmerga Positions in Kurdistan Region

“The United Arab Emirates reiterates its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding security, ensuring the safety of citizens, and preserving stability,” the statement said.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday strongly condemned what it described as Iran’s “unprovoked terrorist missile attacks” targeting military sites in the Kurdistan Region, following a deadly strike on Peshmerga forces.

In an official statement, the Ministry denounced the attacks as a “dangerous escalation” and a clear violation of international law, reaffirming the UAE’s full solidarity with both the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

“The United Arab Emirates reiterates its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding security, ensuring the safety of citizens, and preserving stability,” the statement said.

The Ministry also extended its condolences to the families of those killed, as well as to the government and people of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, while wishing a swift recovery for those injured.

The condemnation follows missile strikes early Tuesday morning, when Iranian ballistic missiles targeted Peshmerga positions in the Soran Independent Administration.

According to officials, the strikes targeted a base belonging to the 7th Infantry Brigade in Sector One, as well as a unit of the 5th Infantry Brigade. The attack killed six Peshmergas and wounded 30 others.