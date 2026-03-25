Six Arab Countries Condemn Iran’s Attacks, Urge Iraq to Prevent Cross-Border Strikes

In a joint statement released Wednesday, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan said: “We once again strongly condemn Iran’s interventions, whether carried out directly or through armed groups operating in the region.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Six Arab countries have jointly condemned Iran’s recent attacks and regional interventions, calling on the Iraqi government to take measures to prevent Iraqi territory from being used as a launchpad for strikes against other nations.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan said: “We once again strongly condemn Iran’s interventions, whether carried out directly or through armed groups operating in the region.”

The statement expressed concern over armed groups targeting neighboring countries from Iraqi soil and urged Iraqi authorities to implement measures to stop such attacks, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regional security and stability. “We firmly affirm our sovereign and inherent right to defend ourselves against these criminal attacks,” the statement added.

The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions following ongoing hostilities involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Since the start of the conflict, armed groups, including the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), have frequently targeted U.S. diplomatic sites, military bases, and allied facilities in Iraq and the wider region. U.S. retaliatory strikes have resulted in the deaths of several commanders.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel conducted airstrikes against Iran, killing senior officials. Iran responded by firing missiles toward Israel and targeting U.S. military bases in the region, further escalating the conflict.