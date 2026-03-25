PM Barzani Thanks U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack for Condolences After Iranian Missile Strike on Peshmerga

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of ties between the KRG and the United States, emphasizing that “we value the KRG–U.S. partnership at this critical moment and look forward to continuing our dialogue.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Wednesday that he held a phone call with Tom Barrack, during which the U.S. official expressed condolences following a deadly missile attack on Peshmerga forces.

In a statement posted on social media, Barzani said he thanked Barrack for his “thoughtful call and condolences,” noting that “our people stand united in mourning the martyred Peshmerga.”

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of ties between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the United States, emphasizing that “we value the KRG–U.S. partnership at this critical moment and look forward to continuing our dialogue.”

The call comes a day after Iranian ballistic missiles struck Peshmerga positions in the Soran Independent Administration early on Tuesday morning. According to officials, the attack targeted a base belonging to the 7th Infantry Brigade in Sector One, as well as a unit of the 5th Infantry Brigade.

Six Peshmergas were killed and 30 others wounded in the strikes, in what authorities described as a significant escalation.