UK to Intercept Sanctioned Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Vessels in British Waters

The UK will intercept sanctioned Russian “shadow fleet” ships in its waters, targeting 544 vessels used to bypass oil sanctions.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Kingdom has authorized its military and law enforcement agencies to intercept and detain sanctioned Russian vessels entering its territorial waters, in a move aimed at tightening pressure on Moscow’s so-called “shadow fleet.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Downing Street announced that British armed forces and enforcement agencies can now intercept ships subject to UK sanctions if they pass through British waters, including the English Channel.

The statement, released by the office of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said: “The UK armed forces and law enforcement agencies will now be able to intercept vessels that are subject to UK sanctions and transit through British waters.”

London has imposed sanctions on 544 vessels suspected of being part of the “shadow fleet,” which largely consists of aging oil tankers used by Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions imposed since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

The government added: “The United Kingdom will tighten the noose on the fleet and will close its waters, including the English Channel, to sanctioned vessels. Operators will be forced to reroute to longer and more costly paths and may face the risk of detention by British forces.”

According to the statement, each interception operation will require government approval.

The move comes after Washington announced a temporary easing of some restrictions on Russian oil, aimed at addressing rising prices amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Vladimir Putin is rubbing his hands (…) believing that rising oil prices will allow him to fill his pockets.”

He added: “That is why we are tightening the noose on the shadow fleet.”

British authorities estimate that 75 percent of Russian crude oil is transported via this aging fleet.

The decision marks a significant escalation in enforcement measures, as London seeks to curb Russia’s ability to bypass sanctions through maritime routes.