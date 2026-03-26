Leyla Zana Sends Condolences to KRG PM After Peshmerga Deaths in Iranian Strike

Prominent Kurdish politician Leyla Zana offered condolences to KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani after an Iranian strike martyred six Peshmerga, as leaders stressed unity and the enduring legacy of the fallen.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Leyla Zana, the prominent Kurdish politician, patriotic figure, and former member of the Turkish Parliament, has sent a message of sympathy and condolence to the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government regarding the martyrdom of six Peshmerga and the injury of 30 others in an Iranian missile strike.

In her message, Zana expressed deep sorrow over the incident. She stated that the news was received with profound grief and sorrow.

The statement highlighted the sacrifice of six heroic Peshmerga and the wounding of 30 others. Zana described the event as a great loss, not only for the families of the fallen but for the entire Kurdish nation.

She extended her deepest condolences and sympathy to the families, to the Prime Minister and to all the Peshmerga. Additionally, she wished the wounded Peshmerga a speedy recovery.

"Their memory will live on in the hearts of our people, and their path will continue,” Zana said in the message.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government responded to the condolence message by expressing gratitude and appreciation for the words from Leyla Zana.

The Prime Minister stressed that the martyrs will always remain alive in the hearts of the people of Kurdistan. He pointed out that the path of the martyrs remains ongoing. The Prime Minister added that victory will belong to the people of Kurdistan.

The condolence message was sent specifically in relation to the Iranian missile strike that claimed the lives of six Peshmerga and left 30 others injured. The details of the strike were referenced in the communication from the prominent Kurdish politician.

According to the statement issued by Zana, the loss represents a significant moment for the Kurdish people as a whole. The former member of the Turkish Parliament conveyed solidarity with the leadership and the security forces of the Kurdistan Region in this difficult time.

In his reply, the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government thanked Zana for her support and condolences. The response underscored the enduring spirit of those who sacrificed their lives.