Iran’s FM Warns Attack on Beirut Would Trigger Full-Scale Regional War

The Iranian foreign minister warned that "any attack on Beirut will have grave consequences and will lead to a full-scale resumption of the war," adding that Iran's armed forces are prepared to strike Israel if the Lebanese capital comes under attack.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Wednesday that any Israeli attack on Beirut would lead to a "full-scale resumption" of war across the Middle East, as Israel continues its military campaign against the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Speaking to Lebanon's Al Mayadeen television, Araghchi said the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States is inseparable from the fighting in Lebanon.

"The fate of the war between Iran and the Zionists (Israel) and Americans is inseparable from the fate of the battle in Lebanon, and these two fronts have been intertwined since day one," he said.

The Iranian foreign minister warned that "any attack on Beirut will have grave consequences and will lead to a full-scale resumption of the war," adding that Iran's armed forces are prepared to strike Israel if the Lebanese capital comes under attack.

Araghchi also stressed that any agreement to end the conflict in Lebanon must include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

"The end of the war in Lebanon also means the end of the occupation. That is, the end of the war must be accompanied by the withdrawal of the Zionist regime's forces from the areas they have occupied," he said.

Iran has consistently maintained that any broader agreement to end the regional conflict must also bring an end to hostilities in Lebanon, where Hezbollah has been engaged in fighting with Israel since joining the conflict on March 2.

The remarks came as Israeli and Lebanese officials prepared for a second day of direct talks in Washington, part of a fourth round of negotiations since fighting erupted in Lebanon after Hezbollah launched rocket attacks against Israel.

Hezbollah has strongly opposed the direct negotiations.

Ahead of the talks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNBC that he and U.S. President Donald Trump share the objective of disarming Hezbollah and demilitarizing Lebanon.