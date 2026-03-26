PMF 61st Brigade Base in Kirkuk’s Dibis District Targeted

A source from the Dibis district police told Kurdistan24, “Their personnel were at the site of the attack, but so far, there is no information on fatalities."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Thursday, Hemin Dalo, a Kurdistan24 correspondent in Kirkuk, reported that the 61st Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Kirkuk’s Dibis district came under attack. The brigade, composed of tribal PMF units, was established after 2018 and has now been struck twice.

According to reports, warplanes were deployed in the area prior to the attack. Nearby homes suffered severe damage, resulting in substantial material losses. Some injuries have been reported.

A source from the Dibis district police told Kurdistan24, “Their personnel were at the site of the attack, but so far, there is no information on fatalities. The base is near the Dibis district and civilian homes, and reports indicate that nearby houses have suffered extensive damage.”

Hemin Dalo added that this marks the seventh time since the escalation of the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran that the base and other PMF positions in Dibis have been targeted.

Earlier, Iraq’s Ministry of Defense announced that security forces successfully shot down an unidentified drone in Kirkuk without any casualties.

In a statement, the ministry said the drone was detected flying at a low altitude within the area of the 3rd Battalion, 44th Brigade, 11th Infantry Division under Kirkuk Operations Command.

Read More: Iraqi Forces Down Drone in Kirkuk, No Casualties Reported