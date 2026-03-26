Iran Signals Readiness for Ground War, Launches 83rd Wave of Missiles at Israel

Iran warned the US against a ground invasion while launching a large-scale missile attack on Israel, as tensions escalate and fears of direct confrontation intensify.

45 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A sharp escalation unfolded as Iran issued a stark warning to the United States while simultaneously launching a large-scale missile attack on Israel, signaling a dangerous new phase in the intensifying conflict.

A senior Iranian military source warned Washington against any ground invasion, stating that Iranian forces are in full readiness to confront any such move. Speaking to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the source said growing expectations of a potential “historic mistake” by the United States—entering a ground war in southern Iran—have triggered heightened mobilization within Iran’s ground forces.

The source emphasized that Iranian troops are firmly committed to defense and have resolved that, in the event of any incursion, Iranian territory would become a “historic hell” for US forces.

This warning comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran have reached a critical level, raising the prospect of direct military confrontation.

Simultaneously, Iran launched what was described as a new and expansive wave of missile strikes targeting Israeli territory. The escalation pushed the situation to what was characterized as a “dangerous level,” with air raid sirens sounding across multiple major cities.

Israel’s Home Front Command confirmed that early warning systems were activated after detecting a large number of missiles fired from Iran toward central regions of the country. Media reports indicated that sirens were heard in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and wide areas across central Israel.

Iranian state television reported that the attack constituted the 83rd wave of missile launches, targeting Israeli military assembly points and bases.

The developments come amid ongoing regional escalation, with tensions between the United States and Iran reaching unprecedented levels and the risk of broader military confrontation increasing.

With Iran signaling readiness for ground war and expanding its missile campaign, the conflict appears to be entering a more volatile and unpredictable phase.