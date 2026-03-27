Iraq's Highest Judicial Authority Says Weapons Must Be Controlled by State to Protect Sovereignty

Faiq Zidan warned that weapons must remain under Iraqi state control, cautioning that armed groups and unauthorized war decisions threaten sovereignty and stability.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a firm warning amid rising regional tensions, Iraq’s highest judicial authority underscored the danger of fragmented military decision-making, calling for strict state control over all weapons to safeguard national sovereignty.

Faiq Zidan, President of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, stated that any decision by groups or actors outside official institutions to declare war constitutes “a direct threat to the sovereignty of the country.” He stressed that unofficial decisions related to war and military confrontations risk pushing Iraq toward international isolation and exposing it to various forms of sanctions.

Zidan further warned of the internal risks posed by the proliferation of decision-making within armed forces, saying: “Multiple decision centers within military forces lead the country into major internal problems and undermine stability.”

He emphasized that, in order to protect Iraq’s supreme interests and territorial sovereignty, all weapons must be placed under government control, and no party should be allowed to make decisive decisions in place of the state.

Zidan’s remarks draw a clear line on sovereignty, signaling that centralized control over arms remains essential to preserving Iraq’s stability and international standing.