Iraq’s Oil Revenues Near $7 Billion in February, Ministry Reports

As for the Kurdistan Region, SOMO reported that 5,551,610 barrels of oil were exported via Turkey’s Ceyhan port.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Friday the final figures for the country’s oil exports and revenues for February, revealing that total earnings approached $7 billion.

In a statement, the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) said Iraq exported 99,872,220 barrels of crude oil during the month, generating revenues of $6,814,585,000.

According to the data, the bulk of exports came from oil fields in central and southern Iraq, with volumes reaching 93,349,480 barrels.

As for the Kurdistan Region, SOMO reported that 5,551,610 barrels of oil were exported via Turkey’s Ceyhan port.

The latest figures come amid ongoing efforts by Baghdad to stabilize oil revenues and maintain export levels, which are vital to the country’s budget, as oil accounts for the vast majority of Iraq’s income. Iraq remains one of the leading producers within OPEC, and its export policies are often influenced by production agreements aimed at balancing global oil markets.