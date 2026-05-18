Fars News Agency: Iranian Tanker Evades U.S. Maritime Blockade, Reaches Kharg Island Port

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the tanker, carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), had been observed off the coast of India roughly two weeks ago before proceeding toward Iran.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s state-affiliated media on Monday claimed that an Iranian oil tanker under U.S. sanctions successfully evaded a maritime blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and safely delivered its cargo to Iranian waters, amid continuing tensions between Tehran and Washington over sanctions enforcement in the Gulf.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the tanker, carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), had been observed off the coast of India roughly two weeks ago before proceeding toward Iran. The report stated that the vessel managed to bypass U.S. naval monitoring operations in the strategic waterway without being intercepted and is now anchored at Kharg Island port, Iran’s main oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf.

The development comes as the United States intensifies maritime operations targeting Iran’s oil exports and shipping activity as part of broader sanctions enforcement measures. Washington has repeatedly accused Tehran of using covert shipping methods, including disabling tracking systems, changing vessel identities, and conducting ship-to-ship transfers to evade restrictions on its energy exports.

Meanwhile, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) published updated figures regarding its naval operations in the Arabian Sea and nearby waters. According to the report, U.S. forces have redirected 84 commercial vessels that allegedly attempted to bypass sanctions and enter Iranian ports.

CENTCOM also stated that four commercial ships were completely immobilized during the operations, though it did not provide further details about the vessels, their nationalities, or the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints, with roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments passing through the narrow waterway. Tensions in the area have frequently escalated in recent years amid disputes over Iran’s nuclear program, regional security, and international sanctions.

Iran has repeatedly condemned U.S. sanctions and maritime enforcement measures, describing them as unlawful and accusing Washington of disrupting freedom of navigation and international trade. The United States, however, maintains that its operations are intended to prevent sanctions evasion and limit Iran’s oil revenues.