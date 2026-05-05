Erbil College Hosts Arts Event to Support Children Without Parental Care

Erbil's College of Fine Arts hosts art event supporting orphaned children through creative activities, promoting psychological well-being and social integration.

47 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Erbil's College of Fine Arts organized a humanitarian artistic event in Erbil on Tuesday dedicated to supporting children without parental care. Structured as part of the academic institution's broader community outreach initiatives, the gathering was specifically designed to nurture the talents and assist the social development of orphaned children in the city.

The primary objective of the event was to establish a secure environment capable of delivering necessary psychological support through creative engagement.

According to organizers, the initiative utilized interactive artistic expression as a mechanism to help children navigate psychological pressures and fears.

By facilitating direct participation in structured cultural activities, the event aimed to promote social integration and provide a functional space for skill development.

Participation and Activities

During the event, participants were engaged in a variety of visual and performance arts.

Dana Mohammed, the Head of the Cinema and Theatre Department at the College of Fine Arts, told Kurdistan24 that the activities were formulated to create a cheerful atmosphere for the attendees.

According to Mohammed, the children interacted freely with organized games and artistic displays.

The appearance of individuals dressed in colorful cartoon costumes served as a central feature of the event.

Mohammed noted that this specific inclusion encouraged the children to participate collectively in singing and recreational exercises, thereby fostering an environment characterized by positive engagement.

In addition to visual activities, the program integrated live musical segments. According to the event organizers, a group of artists performed using guitars and drums.

Mohammed stated that the musical performances were designed to allow the children to sing along with the melodies, providing them with a structured outlet for expression and participation.

Furthermore, the organizers incorporated educational components into the recreational schedule.

The department head pointed out that short theatrical performances were staged for the attendees. These plays were specifically crafted to deliver institutional messages concerning social cooperation, interpersonal affection, and the importance of environmental conservation.

Social Integration and Support Mechanisms

The event also prioritized direct community engagement as a tool for supporting orphaned children.

According to the event statement, the organizers intentionally invited several local families to attend the activities alongside their own children.

Mohammed explained the importance of this social aspect, noting that the integration of external families contributed significantly to enhancing the orphaned children's sense of stability and safety.

According to the organizers, this inclusive approach functioned as a practical mechanism for social integration, helping the children overcome feelings of isolation and psychological stress.

The Head of the Cinema and Theatre Department confirmed that the initiative operated under three main objectives.

According to Mohammed, these goals included developing the children's inherent artistic talents, providing a dedicated space for psychological support and recreation, and consolidating the broader social spirit of cooperation and peaceful coexistence.

Future Educational and Cultural Initiatives

The event is currently evaluated by the organizing institution as a successful functional model for utilizing art and music as instruments for positive developmental change in children without parental care.

Following the conclusion of the activities, the College of Fine Arts announced its future operational intentions regarding community outreach.

According to the event statement, the college affirmed its determination to continue organizing similar artistic activities.

Organizers noted that there are strategic plans to expand the scope of these humanitarian and cultural events to encompass different areas in the future, thereby broadening the institutional support network for orphaned children.

The artistic event in Erbil functioned as a structured community initiative to support children lacking parental care through direct cultural and social engagement.

According to the organizing bodies, the integration of theatrical, musical, and interactive arts will continue to serve as a primary mechanism for facilitating the social integration and psychological support of orphaned children.