Iran Parliament Speaker Accuses US of Manipulating Oil Prices with False Reports

Iran’s parliament speaker accused the US of spreading false reports to manipulate global energy prices, stating markets no longer respond, as Trump cited progress in talks with Tehran affecting oil prices.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a sharply worded statement, Iran’s parliament speaker launched a direct attack on Washington’s policies, accusing the United States of attempting to influence global energy markets through the spread of false information—an effort he said has ultimately lost its impact.

On Friday, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, wrote on his official account on the social media platform X that the US administration had circulated extensive false reports aimed at lowering energy prices in global markets.

“ They have spread so much false news to bring down energy prices that the market has now become desensitized,” he said, adding: “Carry on, because no one buys your news anymore.”

Qalibaf stressed that despite such efforts, real prices ultimately assert themselves. He cast doubt on the strategic acumen of the opposing side, stating: “Are they powerful? Perhaps. But are they smart? No—not even close, because they burned their fake-news card too quickly.”

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump repeatedly spoke in recent days about “very good” progress in talks with Tehran, developments that led to a temporary decline in oil prices across global markets.