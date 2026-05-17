US Sets Five Conditions for Iran Talks, Report

Iranian media claims Washington demanded uranium transfers, nuclear restrictions, and linked any regional ceasefire to continued negotiations.

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Erbil (Kurdistan24) - Fresh details published by Iran’s Fars News Agency on Sunday revealed what it described as a sharp exchange of demands between Washington and Tehran, exposing the depth of divisions surrounding sanctions, Iran’s nuclear program, and the widening regional conflict stretching from Lebanon to the Gulf.

According to the report, which cited what Fars described as the US response to Iranian proposals, Washington outlined five primary conditions for moving forward with negotiations.

The reported demands included a refusal by the United States to pay any compensation for damages inflicted on Iran, alongside a call for Tehran to transfer 400 kilograms of uranium to the United States.

Fars also claimed Washington demanded that only one Iranian nuclear facility remain operational, while rejecting the release of even 25 percent of Iran’s frozen assets.

The report further stated that the United States tied any cessation of fighting across regional fronts to the continuation of negotiations.

In return, Iran reportedly conditioned any future negotiations on five “confidence-building” measures that Tehran considers necessary before talks can proceed.

According to Fars, Iran demanded an end to fighting across all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, alongside the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

Tehran also reportedly called for the release of frozen Iranian funds, compensation for war-related damages, and formal recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

The reported Iranian demand regarding the Strait of Hormuz comes as tensions continue to rise around one of the world’s most strategically important waterways, through which a major portion of global energy shipments passes.

Iranian officials and lawmakers have repeatedly signaled in recent weeks that Tehran could pursue new mechanisms for controlling or regulating maritime movement through the strait amid the broader regional confrontation.

The reported exchange highlights how negotiations between Washington and Tehran are increasingly intertwined with conflicts unfolding across the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon and the surrounding regional theaters.

Neither US officials nor Iranian authorities officially confirmed the reported details at the time of publication.