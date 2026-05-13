Kurdish Designer Lara Dizeyee to Showcase Modern Kurdish Couture at Cannes Film Festival

According to Dizeyee, the design combines authentic Kurdish cultural elements with a contemporary couture style, reflecting both heritage and modern fashion trends.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Internationally recognized Kurdish fashion designer Lara Dizeyee has revealed that she will participate in the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival wearing a modern-style Kurdish outfit featuring her own original design.

The Kurdish designer is set to appear on the festival’s red carpet on Friday, where she will present one of her most distinctive cultural creations to an international audience. Speaking to Kurdistan24, Dizeyee said the outfit she designed for this year’s event is titled “Tishki Khor” (Sun Rays).

According to Dizeyee, the design combines authentic Kurdish cultural elements with a contemporary couture style, reflecting both heritage and modern fashion trends.

“The design was inspired by the sun on the Kurdistan flag, which symbolizes light, strength, and the homeland I come from,” she said.

Dizeyee’s participation is being viewed as an important cultural moment for Kurdish representation at one of the world’s most prestigious artistic and media gatherings. Her appearance is expected to highlight Kurdish identity, fashion, and heritage through a modern international platform.

Dizeyee is a pioneering Kurdish haute couture fashion designer celebrated for integrating traditional Kurdish garments into the global high-fashion scene. She made history as the first designer to present authentic Kurdish-inspired designs at prestigious global events such as Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week.

Born in Vienna, Austria, she is the daughter of the famous Kurdish poet and singer, Homer Dizeyee. Her family fled Iraq when she was 12 years old due to threats from Saddam Hussein's regime, subsequently settling in the United States. She graduated from George Mason University in Virginia with a degree in International Relations.