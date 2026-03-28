Iranian Army Condemns Attack on Barzani Residence as Violation of Kurdistan Region Stability

Iran’s army condemned the Duhok attack on Nechirvan Barzani’s residence, calling it a violation of international law and accusing Israel, with US backing, of carrying it out.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A fresh statement from Tehran added to the wave of reactions surrounding the Duhok attack, as Iran’s army denounced the incident as a violation of international norms and an affront to the stability of the Kurdistan Region.

On Saturday evening, the Iranian Army’s public relations department issued a statement condemning the drone attack targeting the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, in the city of Duhok.

The statement described the attack as a “shameless act” that violates international law and disrespects the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region.

The Iranian army accused Israel of carrying out the drone strike, alleging it was conducted with US backing. It stated that the attack not only constitutes a clear breach of international laws and conventions and an affront to regional stability, but also represents a continuation of actions undermining regional and international peace and security.

In the same statement, the army warned that what it described as joint actions by the United States and Israel pose a serious threat to global peace and security, adding that such conduct violates all international rules and norms. It called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to assume its responsibilities.