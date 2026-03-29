KRG Interior Ministry Urges Reliance on Official Sources Amid Security Concerns

KRG Interior Ministry urges citizens and media to rely only on official sources, warning that misinformation is being spread to create fear and destabilize the security situation.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A cautionary message was issued from Erbil as the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Interior Ministry moved to contain rising concerns over misinformation, while local authorities dismissed circulating claims about evacuations near key diplomatic sites.

On Sunday, the Interior Ministry of the Kurdistan Regional Government released a statement addressing the current security situation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

The ministry stated that, due to the prevailing conditions, certain sources have been spreading inaccurate information regarding the security situation in the Kurdistan Region, with the aim of further complicating the situation and spreading fear and panic among citizens.

In its statement, the ministry called on the public to obtain information exclusively from official sources affiliated with the Kurdistan Regional Government and to avoid being influenced by hostile propaganda.

It also urged media outlets to exercise caution when handling any news or information related to public safety, emphasizing the importance of verification with relevant authorities before publishing, in order to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Also, Omed Khoshnaw told Kurdistan24 that reports claiming the evacuation of several residential areas near the US Consulate General in Erbil are unfounded.

He stressed that the rumors, which were circulated under the name of the US consulate regarding the evacuation of residential complexes surrounding the facility, have “no basis in truth” and are merely speculation.

The coordinated messaging from regional authorities underscores a clear effort to counter misinformation and maintain public calm as security sensitivities persist.

KRG Interior Ministry urges reliance on official sources, while Erbil’s governor denies rumors about evacuations near the US Consulate, calling them baseless.