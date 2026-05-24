Prime Minister Barzani Meets Tasmim Alliance Leader in Baghdad

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister continued his second day of meetings in Baghdad, with a delegation from the Tasmim Alliance headed by parliamentarian Amer al-Fayez

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Under Baghdad’s late-evening political lights, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani continued an intensive round of diplomatic meetings on Sunday, meeting a delegation from the Tasmim Alliance headed by parliamentarian Amer al-Fayez as part of his ongoing two-day visit to the Iraqi capital.

According to information released by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s website, both sides agreed on the importance of expanding cooperation, strengthening relations, and enhancing joint coordination to improve public services, provide citizens with a more dignified standard of living, and protect the rights of all components across Iraq.

The meeting came amid a broader series of high-level political consultations led by Prime Minister Barzani in Baghdad, where discussions throughout the visit have centered on constitutional solutions to outstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, reinforcing political coordination, and advancing long-term stability in Iraq.

Prime Minister Barzani’s diplomatic engagements continued throughout Sunday with meetings involving senior Iraqi political, security, and administrative figures.

During talks with former Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad Allawi, the two sides exchanged what was described as warm tributes reflecting the depth of Kurdish-Iraqi ties, while Allawi praised the sacrifices of the Kurdish people and the historic legacy of President Masoud Barzani.

In another meeting, Prime Minister Barzani and Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani discussed expanding cooperation and strengthening coordination between Basra Governorate and the provinces of the Kurdistan Region.

Talks with Humam Hamoudi, President of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, focused on supporting the federal government in improving public services and ensuring the constitutional rights of all Iraqi components.

Prime Minister Barzani also met former Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who affirmed that the people of the Kurdistan Region have the full right to determine their own fate, while discussions additionally focused on Kurdistan’s rights and wider regional developments.

The constitutional framework governing relations between Erbil and Baghdad remained a recurring theme throughout the second day of meetings.

During discussions with Qais al-Khazali, secretary-general of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, both sides reviewed Iraq’s political process, developments across the region, and issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

In a separate meeting with State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki, Prime Minister Barzani discussed federal-regional relations and efforts aimed at stabilizing Iraq’s security environment, describing the dialogue as part of a joint effort to guide Iraq toward “a bright horizon.”

Prime Minister Barzani also held talks with Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, head of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition and former Iraqi prime minister, where discussions focused on reaching a comprehensive constitutional resolution to disputes between Erbil and Baghdad and establishing a sustainable political and economic framework for long-term stability.

Meetings with Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji and Sovereignty Alliance leader Khamis al-Khanjar similarly emphasized constitutional cooperation, security coordination, cabinet completion, and renewed efforts to strengthen Erbil-Baghdad relations.

As Prime Minister Barzani’s Baghdad visit continued into its second and last day, the meetings collectively underscored a broader political push toward constitutional dialogue, intergovernmental coordination, and a more stable federal partnership between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad.