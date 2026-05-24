PM Barzani, Ammar al-Hakim Stress Constitutional Solution to Erbil–Baghdad Disputes

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of resolving outstanding disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government on the basis of the Iraqi constitution.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Sunday in Baghdad with Ammar al-Hakim, head of the Hikma National Movement, to discuss political and economic developments in Iraq and relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of resolving outstanding disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government on the basis of the Iraqi constitution. Al-Hakim underlined that, with genuine political will, all issues between the two sides could be resolved in line with constitutional and legal frameworks.

The talks were part of a broader series of meetings held by Prime Minister Barzani in Baghdad with Iraqi political leaders and parties. Discussions focused on Iraq’s overall political situation, recent regional developments, and efforts to address long-standing financial and constitutional disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

Both leaders stressed the importance of supporting the new federal cabinet in tackling current challenges and finding sustainable solutions to outstanding issues. They also reaffirmed that any agreement must respect the constitutional rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region and all components of Iraq.

Following the meeting, al-Hakim issued a statement calling for stronger coordination among political parties and unified positions to reach effective solutions. He also highlighted Iraq’s economic challenges, urging efforts to diversify oil export routes, expand revenue sources, and strengthen productive sectors to support long-term economic stability.

The meeting forms part of ongoing discussions in Baghdad aimed at easing tensions and addressing financial and administrative issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.