PMF Says Airstrikes Hit Headquarters in Nineveh and Saladin Provinces

The PMF Commission said three airstrikes struck its headquarters in Nineveh Province on Sunday morning, while security sources reported additional strikes in Mosul and near Khurmatu.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Commission said on Sunday that three airstrikes targeted its headquarters in Nineveh Province, attributing the strikes to the United States and Israel, according to a statement issued by the group.

The PMF said the strikes occurred on the morning of March 29, 2026, and affected facilities linked to its Nineveh Operations Command. According to the statement, the first airstrike targeted the headquarters of the 14th Brigade, while the second and third strikes struck the 4th Battalion belonging to the same brigade. The commission described the locations as operational headquarters but did not provide further details on the extent of the damage.

Separately, a security source cited by local media reported that three airstrikes hit a site belonging to Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada in the Rashidiya area behind Ibn Sina Hospital in Mosul. The source said the attack caused material damage but no casualties. Security forces subsequently cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation, the source added.

The PMF statement did not provide casualty figures, and there was no immediate independent confirmation of injuries or fatalities linked to the strikes described. Officials also did not specify the type of aircraft involved or the precise timing of the attacks beyond indicating they occurred in the morning hours.

In a related development, another security source reported that a separate site identified as “L52,” belonging to PMF forces near the Khurmatu checkpoint in eastern Saladin Province, was also targeted in an airstrike. The source said no information was immediately available regarding casualties or the extent of damage at that location.

Earlier reports from security sources indicated that unidentified warplanes carried out strikes on two PMF-linked sites in Nineveh and Saladin provinces. According to those accounts, the Mosul site was struck three times, with the area secured shortly afterward by Iraqi security forces.

The PMF Commission reiterated in its statement that the Nineveh strikes were directed at facilities associated with its operational structure in the province. It attributed responsibility to U.S. and Israeli forces, though no further evidence or corroboration was included in the statement.

The accounts from local security sources and the PMF statement align on the number of strikes reported in the Mosul area, with both indicating that three separate impacts occurred at a single location tied to Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada. However, neither source provided detailed assessments of structural damage or operational impact.

Officials said that Iraqi security forces moved to contain the affected areas following the strikes. According to the security source, the site in the Rashidiya district was sealed off, and investigative procedures were initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack. No additional measures or security alerts were publicly announced in connection with the incidents.

The Khurmatu site, identified by the security source as “L52,” was described as being located near a checkpoint in eastern Saladin Province. The report did not include details on whether the site sustained damage or whether operations there were disrupted. Authorities did not issue a separate statement regarding that location.

No official comment was immediately available from U.S. or Israeli authorities in response to the PMF’s claims. Similarly, Iraqi federal authorities had not released a statement at the time of reporting addressing the incidents described by the PMF or the security sources.

The PMF, a state-recognized umbrella organization comprising multiple armed factions, maintains operational commands in several Iraqi provinces, including Nineveh and Saladin. The facilities referenced in the statement were described as part of its organizational structure in the region.

The security source reports and the PMF statement both indicated that the Mosul-area strike caused no casualties, though material damage was reported. The absence of confirmed injuries was reiterated in multiple accounts, with officials noting that investigations were ongoing.

The incidents come amid ongoing security developments in Iraq, where military and paramilitary sites have periodically been targeted in airstrikes attributed to external actors or unidentified aircraft. However, no additional context or linkage to broader developments was provided in the statements released on Sunday.

Authorities have not released further operational details regarding the strikes, and no timeline has been given for the completion of the investigation initiated at the Mosul site. The security source said only that the area remained under control of Iraqi forces following the incident.