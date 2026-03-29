KRG Issues New Media Coverage Procedures for Affected Civilian Sites

The KRG said the measures aim to regulate reporting and ensure accurate documentation of incidents in affected civilian areas.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Department of Media and Information announced on Sunday a new set of procedures regulating media coverage of affected civilian areas, requiring prior registration and official authorization for field reporting, according to a statement.

The department said the measures aim to organize the media message and accurately convey the scale and reality of what it described as humanitarian crimes affecting the Kurdistan Region.

The statement noted that all media outlets and news websites intending to conduct on-site coverage must submit their team details and obtain prior consent before accessing locations where incidents have occurred.

Officials said the procedures are intended to ensure that reporting from affected areas reflects a professional standard and presents developments clearly to the international community.

The department emphasized that adherence to these guidelines is mandatory for all media teams seeking to operate in such locations.

According to the statement, the initiative forms part of broader efforts by the Kurdistan Regional Government to systematically document both human and material losses.

Authorities said this documentation process is being conducted in a “scientific and professional manner” to support the presentation of verified information at the international level.

The announcement comes amid a wider context of ongoing security concerns and repeated attacks across the Kurdistan Region, as outlined in recent official statements.

Kurdish officials have reported hundreds of drone and missile incidents targeting various locations, including civilian areas and infrastructure, contributing to casualties and material damage.

In earlier remarks, Kurdish leadership stressed the importance of accurate reporting and documentation in highlighting the impact of such incidents. Officials have also called for coordinated responses to ensure accountability and maintain stability.

Regional authorities have indicated that regulating access to affected areas is necessary to streamline reporting processes and avoid inconsistencies in information dissemination.

The department’s statement underscored that structured coordination with media organizations would help ensure clarity and consistency in coverage.

The new procedures also align with ongoing administrative measures aimed at strengthening institutional responses to security developments and improving communication with international audiences.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Department of Media and Information said the guidelines are now in effect and apply to all media entities seeking to cover affected sites across the region.