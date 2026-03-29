Washington Post: Pentagon Prepares for Potential Ground Operations in Iran

Washington Post reported the Pentagon is preparing potential ground operations in Iran, involving limited raids. Trump denied plans to deploy troops, while officials said preparations provide options amid ongoing conflict.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A report by The Washington Post has revealed that the US Department of Defense is preparing for potential ground operations inside Iran, signaling a possible shift toward a more dangerous phase of the ongoing conflict.

According to the report published on Sunday, US officials stated that the Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations, as thousands of American soldiers and Marines arrive in the Middle East. The plans, which have been under development for weeks, could mark a new stage of the war if approved by US President Donald Trump.

Officials indicated that any such operation would not amount to a full-scale invasion, but could involve raids carried out by a combination of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry units. They noted that these missions could expose US personnel to significant threats, including Iranian drones and missiles, ground fire, and improvised explosives.

Despite these preparations, Trump has publicly rejected the idea of deploying ground troops. Speaking on March 20, he said: “I’m not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you, but I’m not putting troops.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that it is the Pentagon’s responsibility to prepare options for the president, emphasizing: “It’s the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality. It does not mean the President has made a decision.”

The report also highlighted discussions within the US administration over the past month regarding potential objectives, including the seizure of Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export hub in the Persian Gulf, and raids targeting coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz to destroy weapons threatening commercial and military shipping. Officials suggested such operations could last weeks or extend to a couple of months.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the conflict is “not going to be a prolonged conflict,” adding that the United States can achieve its objectives without deploying ground troops.

Meanwhile, the report noted that 13 US troops have been killed over the past month, including six in a plane crash in Iraq, six in a drone attack on Port Shuaiba in Kuwait, and one in an attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. More than 300 service members have also been wounded in retaliatory Iranian attacks targeting US facilities across at least seven countries in the Middle East.

Public opinion in the United States appears largely opposed to such escalation. A poll conducted by the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago found that 62 percent strongly oppose deploying ground troops in Iran, while only 12 percent support such a move.

Military experts cited in the report warned of the risks associated with potential operations, particularly in areas such as Kharg Island, where Iranian forces could mount strong resistance and utilize strategic infrastructure in their defense. They suggested that alternative approaches, such as targeting coastal military sites through rapid and mobile raids, may reduce risks to US forces.

The report further indicated that additional US forces, including the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, have already been deployed to the region, though logistical challenges could limit the duration of sustained operations without further support.

The developments highlight ongoing uncertainty within the US administration, as it balances between diplomatic messaging and military preparedness in dealing with Iran.