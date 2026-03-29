Israeli Military Says Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon Combat

The Israeli military said a soldier was killed in combat in southern Lebanon, bringing total troop fatalities in the area since March 2 to five, according to AFP and The Times of Israel.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Israeli military said Sunday that a soldier was killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon, identifying him as Sergeant Moshe Yitzchak Hacohen Katz, 22, of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion, according to a military statement cited by AFP.

“Sergeant Moshe Yitzchak hacohen Katz, aged 22, from New Haven, Connecticut, a soldier of the 890th battalion, Paratroopers Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon,” the statement said, according to AFP.

The announcement brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed in fighting in southern Lebanon to five since Hezbollah began launching rocket attacks against Israel on March 2, AFP reported, citing the Israeli military.

Further details on the incident were reported by The Times of Israel, which said Katz was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack targeting Israeli troops in southern Lebanon overnight between Friday and Saturday. The report, citing the Israel Defense Forces, said three other soldiers were moderately wounded in the same attack and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The Israeli military did not provide additional operational details in its official statement beyond confirming the soldier’s identity, unit affiliation, and location of death. According to AFP, the military described the death as occurring during combat operations in southern Lebanon.

The Times of Israel reported that Katz was a member of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion and part of the Chabad community in New Haven, Connecticut. The report also cited comments from his father, who wrote on social media, “My oldest son, with a zest for life and jokes,” and added, “My heart is shattered and the wound is real.”

According to The Times of Israel, Katz had traveled to Israel to serve in the military as a so-called lone soldier. The report, citing a family acquaintance speaking to Kan public radio, said he had followed a relative into military service and had been expected to visit his family for the Passover holiday but chose to remain with his unit.

Israeli officials issued statements following the announcement of the soldier’s death. The Times of Israel reported that Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed “heartfelt condolences” to the family, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also conveyed condolences, stating that Katz “fought bravely for the defense of the homeland.”

The developments come amid ongoing fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. According to AFP, the escalation began after Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on March 2, which the group said were in response to developments related to the broader regional conflict.

The Times of Israel reported that Israeli forces have expanded operations in southern Lebanon in response to continued rocket fire, including conducting strikes targeting Hezbollah positions. The report also noted that Hezbollah had not attacked Israel since a ceasefire agreement in November 2024 before resuming hostilities earlier this month.

According to previously reported information cited by The Times of Israel, another 20 Israeli soldiers were wounded in a separate Hezbollah attack on the same night Katz was killed. The report said seven of those injured were in moderate condition, including a lieutenant colonel from a combat engineering unit.

The escalation along Israel’s northern border has also resulted in civilian casualties. The Times of Israel reported that two Israeli civilians have been killed by Hezbollah rocket fire since the resumption of hostilities, while another civilian was killed in northern Israel by artillery fire that authorities said occurred mistakenly.

AFP reported that the Israeli military has confirmed a total of five soldiers killed in southern Lebanon since March 2, reflecting ongoing hostilities in the area.

The Times of Israel further reported that Israeli forces have pushed troops deeper into southern Lebanon and carried out strikes on Hezbollah strongholds as part of ongoing operations. The report cited military statements describing continued engagement with Hezbollah positions across the region.

Hezbollah, according to The Times of Israel, has said it resumed its attacks in response to Israeli military actions in Lebanon following the 2024 ceasefire agreement, as well as broader developments linked to the regional conflict. The group has described its actions as retaliation for those developments, according to the report.

The Israeli military has continued to issue periodic updates on casualties and operations, though detailed accounts of specific engagements remain limited. AFP reported that the military confirmed the death of Katz as part of its official casualty announcements.

The situation along the Israel-Lebanon border remains active, with continued exchanges of fire reported. The Times of Israel noted that Israeli operations in southern Lebanon are ongoing, while Hezbollah continues to claim responsibility for rocket attacks targeting Israeli forces.

The death of Sergeant Katz highlights the continued risks faced by Israeli forces deployed in southern Lebanon, as hostilities persist amid a broader regional conflict.