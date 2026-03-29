UAE President Condemns Drone Attack on Kurdistan Region President’s Residence

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan condemned a drone attack on the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, reaffirming support for the Kurdistan Region and calling for stability.

37 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday strongly condemned a drone attack targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, during a telephone call in which he reaffirmed his country’s support for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The statement said Sheikh Mohammed denounced the strike in strong terms and reiterated the UAE’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at maintaining security and stability. The call followed the reported drone attack on Barzani’s residence in Duhok Province, which has drawn multiple regional and international reactions.

According to the Presidency, the Emirati leader emphasized his country’s continued backing for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, while expressing concern over the implications of such incidents for broader stability. In response, Nechirvan Barzani conveyed his appreciation for the call and for what the statement described as the UAE’s ongoing cooperation and support.

The Presidency added that both sides also discussed the latest regional developments and the repercussions of the ongoing war, with the two leaders stressing the importance of efforts aimed at ending the conflict and reinforcing stability.

Separately, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement on Sunday condemning the attack on Barzani’s residence. The ministry said the UAE “condemns the attack in the strongest terms” and expressed concern regarding what it described as criminal aggression.

The statement further emphasized the UAE’s “full solidarity” with Nechirvan Barzani and his family, as well as with the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government. It also reiterated the UAE’s rejection of all forms of violence targeting security and stability, according to the ministry.

The condemnation from the UAE forms part of a broader series of diplomatic reactions following the drone attack in Duhok. According to statements released by the Kurdistan Region Presidency, several international and regional officials have issued similar responses condemning the incident and expressing support for the Kurdistan Region.

Earlier, President Masoud Barzani described the attack as part of a wider pattern of repeated strikes targeting the Kurdistan Region. In a statement issued Sunday, he said that more than 450 missile and drone attacks have been carried out against the Kurdistan Region and Peshmerga positions since the onset of the current conflict.

He also noted that his headquarters had been targeted five times during that period, adding that authorities had refrained from publicizing earlier incidents in order to avoid causing public concern. Referring to the most recent attack in Duhok, he stated that the issue extends beyond a single location, emphasizing that all areas of the Kurdistan Region are considered equally significant.

President Masoud Barzani said such attacks constitute “open warmongering” and a “grave violation” against the Kurdistan Region, calling for what he described as a “serious and decisive solution.” He added that condemnation alone is insufficient and urged Iraqi authorities to take a clear position on preventing further attacks.

In a separate development, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani condemned the drone strike and announced the formation of a joint security and technical team between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to investigate the incident and identify those responsible, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The statement said Sudani made the announcement during a telephone call with Nechirvan Barzani, in which he also stressed that the federal government is taking measures to prevent attempts to destabilize Iraq and interfere in regional affairs.

The Presidency said the two leaders discussed the latest security developments and emphasized the importance of coordination to maintain stability and prevent escalation.

International reactions have also followed.

On Sunday, the U.S. Department of State released an official statement addressing the attack on the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok.

The statement declared: “The United States unequivocally and forcefully condemns the despicable terrorist attacks by Iran’s terrorist militia proxies in Iraq on the private residence of Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.”

According to a statement, the European Union ambassador to Iraq, along with EU member state embassies, condemned the attack and called for those responsible to be brought to justice. The message warned that such acts risk further escalation in an already sensitive situation.

France also issued a condemnation, with President Emmanuel Macron expressing support for the Kurdistan Region and describing the attack as unacceptable, according to a statement released by the Presidency. The statement added that Macron emphasized the importance of safeguarding Iraq’s sovereignty and preventing further escalation.

Regional actors have similarly responded. Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan condemned the drone strike during a telephone call with Nechirvan Barzani and reiterated support for the security and stability of both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, according to the Presidency.

Iranian officials also issued statements condemning the attack. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the incident as a “terrorist act,” while Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the strike represented a form of aggression aimed at undermining regional stability, according to their respective statements.

Within the Kurdistan Region, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the attack and called on the federal government to take action against those responsible. In a statement, he urged authorities to fulfill their responsibilities and prevent further incidents, while also calling for international support.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party’s Political Bureau and parliamentary bloc also issued statements condemning the attack, describing it as part of a series of actions targeting the region’s stability and calling for accountability.

Local officials have also highlighted the broader security situation. Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said more than 300 attacks had targeted the capital within a month, resulting in casualties, according to remarks cited in local reporting.

The series of statements reflects a coordinated pattern of condemnation from both domestic and international actors following the drone attack in Duhok, with repeated calls for accountability and measures to prevent further incidents.

The UAE’s condemnation, delivered both through direct communication and an official ministry statement, underscores the continued diplomatic engagement surrounding the incident and the broader emphasis on maintaining regional stability.